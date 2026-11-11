Dallas Fed's Logan urges at least 2 small rate hikes
Lorie Logan, who heads the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, is pushing for at least two more small interest-rate hikes to help bring down stubborn inflation.
She wants these changes to happen quickly, possibly as soon as the Fed's December 8-9 meeting, warning that waiting too long could let high prices become a lasting problem.
Core inflation rose 0.3% in October
Prices (excluding food and energy) jumped 0.3% in October, with this pace, if sustained, would translate to year-over-year inflation of more than 4%, which is double the Fed's goal.
The Fed paused on raising rates last month after a hike in September, but Logan says it's time for tighter policies because rising prices are now part of a bigger trend, not just short-term issues.
The December meeting will focus on fighting inflation while still protecting jobs.