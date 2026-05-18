Dara Khosrowshahi sees India as Uber's biggest market next decade Business May 18, 2026

Uber's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi thinks India could become Uber's largest market in the next 10 years, moving up from its current third place.

During his five-day India visit last week, he called the country a "dynamic" and said it's now Uber's biggest talent hub outside the US.