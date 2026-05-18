Dara Khosrowshahi sees India as Uber's biggest market next decade
Business
Uber's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi thinks India could become Uber's largest market in the next 10 years, moving up from its current third place.
During his five-day India visit last week, he called the country a "dynamic" and said it's now Uber's biggest talent hub outside the US.
Khosrowshahi announces Adani Group data-center partnership
Khosrowshahi announced a data-center partnership with Adani Group and two tech centers in Bengaluru and Hyderabad to boost innovation from India.
He also spoke up for bike taxis as affordable options, backed labor reforms for gig workers' social security, and highlighted electric vehicles as key for greener rides.