Dara Khosrowshahi: Uber hopes India will be largest rides market Business May 18, 2026

Uber's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi just shared that the company is betting big on India, hoping it'll become Uber's largest market for rides within the next decade.

Right now, India is number three for Uber, but it's already Uber's biggest talent hub outside the US.

That's why Uber is pouring money into local tech centers and new features designed for Indian users.