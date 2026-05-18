Dara Khosrowshahi: Uber hopes India will be largest rides market
Business
Uber's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi just shared that the company is betting big on India, hoping it'll become Uber's largest market for rides within the next decade.
Right now, India is number three for Uber, but it's already Uber's biggest talent hub outside the US.
That's why Uber is pouring money into local tech centers and new features designed for Indian users.
NVIDIA may lead $20 million Simplismart funding
To pursue long-term market leadership, especially with rivals like Rapido in bike taxis, Uber says it's focused on exploring hyperlocal logistics and commerce tie-ups that can help small businesses.
Meanwhile, NVIDIA could lead a $20 million funding round in Simplismart, an Indian AI startup, showing how global tech giants are doubling down on India's fast-growing tech scene.