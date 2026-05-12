Dara Khosrowshahi visits India, meets Nirmala Sitharaman, cites quadrupled earners Business May 12, 2026

Uber's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is in India for 5 days, focusing on growing Uber's role in one of its biggest markets.

On Tuesday, he met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and talked about investing more in India and supporting the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

He shared that the number of people earning through Uber here has jumped 4 times since 2022.