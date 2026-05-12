Dara Khosrowshahi visits India, meets Nirmala Sitharaman, cites quadrupled earners
Uber's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is in India for 5 days, focusing on growing Uber's role in one of its biggest markets.
On Tuesday, he met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and talked about investing more in India and supporting the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.
He shared that the number of people earning through Uber here has jumped 4 times since 2022.
Uber invests ₹3,000 cr in India
Khosrowshahi also met Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to chat about better airport rides and greener travel options.
With rivals like Rapido heating up the competition, Uber recently invested ₹3,000 crore in India, continued its focus on premiumisation, and backed local fleet operators.
The trip includes stops in Mumbai with state officials and a visit to Uber's Bengaluru tech center, showing they're serious about new ideas and regional growth.