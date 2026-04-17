Dario Amodei meets White House chief over Pentagon mythos clash
Business
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is meeting with the White House chief of staff this Friday to sort out a clash with the Pentagon about its advanced AI model, Mythos.
The administration sees Mythos as a big deal for cybersecurity and has already let select groups use it under "Project Glasswing."
Mythos designed to protect US agencies
Mythos isn't just another AI: it's designed to help protect US agencies from cyber threats.
Even though the Pentagon paused business after an earlier contract dispute, Anthropic says talks with the government are still happening.
There's some concern that if Mythos isn't rolled out properly, the US could fall behind China in tech security, so this meeting could shape how the United States handles its digital defenses going forward.