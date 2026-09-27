Dario Amodei slowdown plea rattles AI stocks, Muse sparks rebound

The stock market's been pretty jumpy lately, mostly because of all the talk around artificial intelligence.

Things got especially tense after Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for a slowdown in development of cutting-edge AI models, a move backed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

That announcement triggered a big sell-off in AI-related stocks and sent the Nasdaq-100 index down.

But soon after, excitement about the popularity of Meta Platforms Inc.'s Muse personal assistant helped turn things around.