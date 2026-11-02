Darius Khambata backed Noel Tata and supported Mehli Mistry's proposal
After Ratan Tata's passing in October 2024, there was some behind-the-scenes pushback against making Noel Tata the new chairman of Tata Trusts.
Trustee Darius Khambata spoke up about these internal delays, but ultimately backed Noel's appointment, supporting Mehli Mistry's proposal to move things forward.
Noel Tata became Tata Trusts chairman
Noel officially became chairman on October 11, 2024, a decision that was unanimous.
Khambata also helped bring Neville Tata onto the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust board in 2025.
He described Noel as someone open to different perspectives, even when they disagreed strategically.
When Khambata was stepping down from his trustee role, he said it was important for him to stay independent and chose not to return.
Tata Trusts's 66% Tata Sons stake
Tata Trusts isn't just any group: they control a massive 66% stake in Tata Sons and have board representation.
So leadership changes here really shape what happens across the entire Tata Group.