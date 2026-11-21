Tata Trusts is dealing with some serious internal drama after former trustee Darius Khambata questioned how N Chandrasekaran was reappointed as chairman of Tata Sons.

Khambata says vice-chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, along with all trustees, first agreed to respect Chandrasekaran's decision to step down and begin searching for a successor, and questioned whether that agreement was disclosed.