Darius Khambata questions N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as Tata Sons chairman
Tata Trusts is dealing with some serious internal drama after former trustee Darius Khambata questioned how N Chandrasekaran was reappointed as chairman of Tata Sons.
Khambata says vice-chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, along with all trustees, first agreed to respect Chandrasekaran's decision to step down and begin searching for a successor, and questioned whether that agreement was disclosed.
Khambata accuses trustees of 'false story'
Khambata called out the trustees for creating a "false story" and not being upfront about key decisions.
This whole episode highlights how tough it is to get everyone on board at Tata Trusts, where unanimous agreement is needed for big moves.
The situation got messier with a controversial vote over another trustee's reappointment, showing just how tricky leadership decisions can get at the top of the Tata Group.