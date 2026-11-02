Darius Khambata resigns citing independence and Chandrasekaran reappointment concerns
Darius Khambata, a key trustee at Tata Trusts, has decided not to continue in his role, saying he wants to protect his independence.
In a letter to Chairman Noel Tata, Khambata also criticized the recent board meeting that reappointed N Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman, calling it harmful for the group's reputation.
Darius Khambata opposes Tata Sons listing
Khambata's exit highlights deeper disagreements within Tata Trusts, especially around plans to list Tata Sons on the stock market, which he strongly opposes.
He believes listing could hurt the company's legacy and long-term goals.
He also called for more consensus-driven leadership and invoked Ratan Tata's emphasis on institutional continuity, saying the Tata group must preserve the legacy created by its founders and nurtured by successive generations of leaders.