Daron Acemoglu warns AI could triple unemployment within 10 years

Acemoglu notes that AI isn't just replacing a few jobs: it's changing entire industries.

Entry-level roles, which are often how young people get their start, are especially at risk as automation takes over routine tasks.

A recent Pew poll found 71% of Americans expect fewer job opportunities because of AI, with concern among those aged 18 to 29 jumping from 61% in 2024 to 73% this year.

Young people are clearly paying attention to how AI could shake up their career paths.