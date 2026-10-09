Daron Acemoglu warns AI could triple unemployment within 10 years
Nobel Prize-winning economist Daron Acemoglu says the rapid rise of AI could cause unemployment to triple in the next 10 years.
He points out that as more companies use AI for tasks like software development and customer service, job losses might hit hard, putting pressure on wages and the economy.
Acemoglu says entry-level jobs threatened
Acemoglu notes that AI isn't just replacing a few jobs: it's changing entire industries.
Entry-level roles, which are often how young people get their start, are especially at risk as automation takes over routine tasks.
A recent Pew poll found 71% of Americans expect fewer job opportunities because of AI, with concern among those aged 18 to 29 jumping from 61% in 2024 to 73% this year.
Young people are clearly paying attention to how AI could shake up their career paths.