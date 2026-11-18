Dassault Systemes targets $1B India topline via incubator partnerships
Dassault Systemes, the French software company behind Dassault Solidworks CAD software, has set its sights on a $1 billion topline target in India.
They're teaming up with incubators like IIT-M Incubation Cell and SINE IIT Bombay to give startups discounted rates on their design software, hoping to get more young tech companies using their tools right from the start.
Dassault Systemes has 18,000-20,000 Indian customers
India already has 18,000-20,000 Dassault Systemes customers, especially among growing midsize businesses.
Suchit Jain, Vice-President Strategy, Dassault Solidworks, shared that about 25% of new business now comes through these incubator partnerships.
With India's CAD market expected to expand as manufacturing grows, Dassault is betting on early relationships with startups to fuel its future success.