Dassault to equip Indian Rafales with Astra missiles, SAAW, Rudram
Business
Big news for the Indian Air Force: French company Dassault is set to equip Rafale fighter jets with homegrown Indian weapons like the Astra missiles, SAAW, and Rudram.
This move is all about boosting India's self-reliance in defense and greater self-reliance in the operation of the Rafale fleet.
India plans 114 new Rafales
The plan includes buying 114 new Rafales, worth over $25 billion, with most of them built right here in India through a Dassault-local partner team-up.
Talks are focused on price, tech transfer, and making sure Make in India really happens.
If all goes well, the deal should wrap up by March 2027, helping replace older jets and strengthen the IAF's fleet for years to come.