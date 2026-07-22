Data center demand pushes India developers into tier 2 cities
India's data center scene isn't just about the big metros anymore.
With AI, cloud computing, and stricter data rules ramping up demand, more than 120 acres of land were snapped up for new centers in the first half of 2026 alone.
Since places like Mumbai and Delhi-NCR are running out of space and power, developers are now eyeing tier-two cities for their next big builds.
India data center additions up 59%
Most of this growth is thanks to hyperscalers (think huge tech companies), who made up more than 80% of demand in the first half of 2026.
Data center capacity additions jumped by 59%, with Mumbai still leading but with developers now evaluating cities like Visakhapatnam and Nagpur for future projects.
By 2030, India's total capacity could top 7 gigawatts, so expect even more action beyond the usual hotspots.