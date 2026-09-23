Data center insurance premiums to more than double by 2030
Business
Insuring data centers is turning into a real headache for the industry, with premiums expected to more than double from $11 billion now to $24 billion by 2030.
These facilities, packed with expensive tech and often built in risky locations like disaster-prone parts of the US are tough to protect, and insurers are struggling to keep up.
Amazon and Oracle start captive insurers
Because traditional insurance isn't always enough, big players like Amazon and Oracle have started their own captive insurance companies to cover themselves.
Recent events (like drone attacks damaging Amazon's Gulf data centers) show just how vulnerable these sites can be, making creative insurance strategies more important than ever.