Databricks doubles India revenue $7B run-rate amid AI model demand

The company is targeting large conglomerates, the country's top 50 enterprises, and digital-native businesses. There is also a dedicated program for startups.

India Country Manager at Databricks Kamalkanth Tummala shared that digital-native businesses adopt new technology faster since they do not have old systems holding them back.

He also noted India's rapid smartphone use and high digital engagement are fueling this momentum, so much so that Databricks is growing its local team to nearly 1,000 people and planning even more engineering hires.