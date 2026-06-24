Databricks ramps up India presence citing digital boom and AI Business Jun 24, 2026

Databricks, a global data and AI company, is ramping up its presence in India. The company sees the country as a major growth spot thanks to its booming digital scene and rising demand for artificial intelligence.

Co-founder Arsalan Tavakoli says India's tech talent, along with the shift of multinational companies to India-based development centers, are driving Databricks to invest more here.