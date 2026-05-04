Datadog hires 100+ in Bengaluru to meet cloud AI demand

Datadog launches Toto and expands partnerships

The company isn't just hiring: it's teaming up with global giants like AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, plus around 40 partners in India such as QualityKiosk Technologies and Hitachi.

Datadog has even rolled out its own AI model called Toto to help businesses track their systems.

As Regional Vice President Namit D'Cruz puts it, Datadog aims to support local companies as they dive deeper into cloud and AI tech.