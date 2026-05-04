Datadog hires 100+ in Bengaluru to meet cloud AI demand
Business
Datadog, a major SaaS player from the US is doubling down on India's booming tech scene.
In just two years, it has built a team of over 100 employees in Bengaluru and opened offices in Mumbai and Delhi, all to keep up with the rising demand for cloud computing and AI.
Datadog launches Toto and expands partnerships
The company isn't just hiring: it's teaming up with global giants like AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, plus around 40 partners in India such as QualityKiosk Technologies and Hitachi.
Datadog has even rolled out its own AI model called Toto to help businesses track their systems.
As Regional Vice President Namit D'Cruz puts it, Datadog aims to support local companies as they dive deeper into cloud and AI tech.