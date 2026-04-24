DataKaveri Systems and Onestruction Inc. sign Bengaluru urban data deal Business Apr 24, 2026

India's DataKaveri Systems and Japan's Onestruction Inc. just signed a new deal in Bengaluru to make urban data sharing way easier.

By combining Onestruction's construction tech with DataKaveri's data exchange platform, the goal is to help city planners get better, more connected info for smarter decisions.

The agreement happened during the Japan-India AI Strategic Dialogue, so it's a big moment for both countries working together on AI and digital infrastructure.