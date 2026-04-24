DataKaveri Systems and Onestruction Inc. sign Bengaluru urban data deal
India's DataKaveri Systems and Japan's Onestruction Inc. just signed a new deal in Bengaluru to make urban data sharing way easier.
By combining Onestruction's construction tech with DataKaveri's data exchange platform, the goal is to help city planners get better, more connected info for smarter decisions.
The agreement happened during the Japan-India AI Strategic Dialogue, so it's a big moment for both countries working together on AI and digital infrastructure.
Plugs openBIM construction data into IUDX
This partnership will focus on digitizing construction data using openBIM (think: building info that actually talks to other systems) and plugging it into DataKaveri's IUDX platform, which already runs in 55 Indian smart cities.
The bigger vision? Aim to make the partnership a global model for how cities share and use urban data—making life easier for everyone from engineers to everyday citizens.