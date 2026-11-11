David Jones to close 19 stores, risking over 6,000 jobs
David Jones, the well-known Australian department store, is closing 19 out of its 38 locations, with the 19 stores identified for closure expected to cease trading by the end of the year.
This big shake-up puts more than 6,000 staff on the line, with staff already being consulted about what comes next.
Administrators seek buyers for David Jones
The closures follow David Jones entering voluntary administration after ongoing money struggles and tough competition from online shopping.
Right now, FTI Consulting is running things day to day while McGrathNicol looks for new investors or a buyer.
The owners at Anchorage Capital say they want a slimmed down version of David Jones, free from long-term leases on underperforming stores, some in places like Carousel (Western Australia) and Glen Waverley (Victoria), but they're also dealing with supplier debts that have been piling up since April.