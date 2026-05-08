David Roche warns Mideast energy crisis could shrink global GDP
Business
While everyone's buzzing about AI and solid US economic numbers, veteran strategist David Roche is waving a caution flag about the bigger picture.
He warns that the Middle East energy crisis could shrink global GDP by up to 6%, as oil reserves tighten and supplies get squeezed.
Roche points out that focusing on past US growth misses how vulnerable things really are if energy disruptions hit.
Shipping disruptions threaten rate cut hopes
Roche also highlights how global trade is feeling the strain: more than 800 ships are stuck in Gulf waters, freight prices are climbing, and fuel costs have jumped 70%.
With key shipping routes now labeled war zones, insurance premiums are spiking too.
All this could mess with hopes for lower interest rates any time soon.