David Roche warns Mideast energy crisis could shrink global GDP Business May 08, 2026

While everyone's buzzing about AI and solid US economic numbers, veteran strategist David Roche is waving a caution flag about the bigger picture.

He warns that the Middle East energy crisis could shrink global GDP by up to 6%, as oil reserves tighten and supplies get squeezed.

Roche points out that focusing on past US growth misses how vulnerable things really are if energy disruptions hit.