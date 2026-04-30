David Zaslav's 2025 pay rises to $165 million despite canceled split

Paramount takeover could net Zaslav $887 million

Zaslav's pay also includes a $3 million salary, $22.6 million in stock, and nearly $26 million as a cash bonus, according to new SEC filings.

The big numbers have reignited debates about CEO pay, especially as Warner shareholders just approved Paramount's massive $81 billion takeover—a move that could net Zaslav up to $887 million if all goes through.