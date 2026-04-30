David Zaslav's 2025 pay rises to $165 million despite canceled split
Business
Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav saw his compensation rise to $165 million in 2025, more than tripling his previous pay, thanks mostly to a huge $110 million stock options grant for leading a planned company split.
Even though that breakup was canceled because Paramount is buying Warner, Zaslav still keeps the compensation actions in effect.
Paramount takeover could net Zaslav $887 million
Zaslav's pay also includes a $3 million salary, $22.6 million in stock, and nearly $26 million as a cash bonus, according to new SEC filings.
The big numbers have reignited debates about CEO pay, especially as Warner shareholders just approved Paramount's massive $81 billion takeover—a move that could net Zaslav up to $887 million if all goes through.