Davos 2026: $100B annual clean fuels investment needed by 2030
The World Economic Forum (WEF) says the world needs to quadruple its yearly spending on clean fuels—from $25 billion now to $100 billion by 2030.
Right now, clean fuels are just a tiny slice of global clean energy investment, making up only 1%.
What's the deal with clean fuels?
Clean fuels—like biofuels, hydrogen-based options, and e-fuels—can, in the case of e-fuels, emit over 80% less pollution than fossil fuels.
The WEF notes that countries are increasingly looking to ramp up their use and production of clean fuels.
The WEF points out these cleaner options can use existing infrastructure and bring real environmental benefits.
Why should you care?
The WEF report says investing in clean fuels creates two to three times more jobs than traditional energy sources and can reduce dependence on fossil fuel imports.
The report says smart policies and teamwork across governments and industries are key for making these projects happen.