Daytona Platforms raises $60 million led by FirstMark Growth, becomes unicorn
Business
Daytona Platforms, a New York-based cloud startup, just became a unicorn after raising $60 million in fresh funding led by FirstMark Growth.
With a total of $91 million raised so far, Daytona is aiming to shake up cloud computing by building a cloud for long-running agents, basically software that needs more than the usual infrastructure.
Daytona handles thousands of stateful jobs
Daytona has caught the attention of tech heavyweights like Stripe's Patrick Collison, Shopify's Tobi Lutke, and Zoom's Eric Yuan.
Founder Ivan Burazin says their platform gives agents their own sandboxed environments across Linux, Windows, and macOS.
This setup lets Daytona handle thousands of quick but stateful jobs at once, a standout feature compared to other cloud platforms.