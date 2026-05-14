DBS Bank's Taimur Baig says India FDI dip not alarming
Business
India's foreign direct investment (FDI) has dipped, even as countries like South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, and China are booming in electronics and AI thanks to strong global supply chains.
Still, Taimur Baig from DBS Bank says this slowdown is "not a major source of alarm."
Baig urges electronics supply chain integration
Baig points out that domestic SIP flows have supported markets, and private equity and venture capital investment have continued, though at a slower pace.
He suggests India should plug deeper into global supply chains (especially in electronics) to ride Asia's export wave.
He also recommends being practical about working with Chinese tech and investments while protecting national interests, plus making energy prices fairer for everyone.