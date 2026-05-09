D.C. judge pauses Musk $1.5 million SEC settlement pending fairness review

Judge Sooknanan schedules May 13 hearing

Judge Sparkle Sooknanan wants Musk and the SEC back in court on May 13 with clear timelines and more details, making sure the deal is actually in the public interest.

Musk says the lawsuit is politically motivated and insists his late filing was accidental.

The settlement doesn't make him admit wrongdoing or pay money back, and it resolves an SEC lawsuit over Musk's delayed disclosure of his Twitter stake.