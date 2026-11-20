DCB Bank leads FD rates at 7.5% for 2-5 years
Looking to park your money for a while?
As of October 23, 2026, DCB Bank leads the pack with a 7.5% FD rate for 2 to 5 years; City Union Bank offers 7.3% for 1-2 and 2-3 year FDs (3-5 year rate is 6.55%).
Banks offer 6.65% to 7% FDs
Foreign players like Deutsche Bank are in the mix too, giving 7% on 1- to 2-year FDs.
Meanwhile, banks such as Bank of Maharashtra and Indian Bank stick to rates between 6.65% and 6.75% for similar periods.
With so many options out there, it's worth comparing before you lock in your savings!