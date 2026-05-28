Decentro becomes 1st Indian payment aggregator with IFSCA PSP license Business May 28, 2026

Decentro, a fintech startup from Bengaluru, just made history as the first Indian payment aggregator to secure final approval for a PSP license from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

Announced on May 27, this gives Decentro the green light to run cross-border payment services out of GIFT City, India's global finance hub.

With this move, they are set to offer multi-currency accounts, international collections, escrow services, and smooth payment settlements.