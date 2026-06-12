Deel Global Talent Map finds India leads skilled visa migration

Employers pay more for Indian talent

Companies aren't just hiring for lower costs: they're after specialized skills and are willing to pay more.

Visa holders working overseas are earning noticeably higher salaries than locals; for example, H-1B holders in the US make a median of $140,000 versus $130,000 for Americans.

Demand has spiked too: Australia saw a massive 724% year-over-year jump in Indian hires, with big increases in the UK and the US as well.