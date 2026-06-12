Deel Global Talent Map finds India leads skilled visa migration
Business
India continues to lead the world in sending skilled professionals abroad, according to Deel's Global Talent Map.
The report, based on data from more than 40,000 companies across 150 countries, shows Indian workers are especially in demand for major visas like the US H-1B, UK Skilled Worker, and UAE Golden Visa.
Employers pay more for Indian talent
Companies aren't just hiring for lower costs: they're after specialized skills and are willing to pay more.
Visa holders working overseas are earning noticeably higher salaries than locals; for example, H-1B holders in the US make a median of $140,000 versus $130,000 for Americans.
Demand has spiked too: Australia saw a massive 724% year-over-year jump in Indian hires, with big increases in the UK and the US as well.