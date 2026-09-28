Deep tech founders warn funding gaps, seek global capital
India's deep-tech scene is buzzing with new ideas, but turning those ideas into real businesses is tough, especially when it comes to raising money.
At the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2026, founders said that while more investors are showing interest, getting big funding after the first round is still a challenge.
Many startups now look beyond India for global capital to keep growing.
Founders share funding and scaling playbooks
Startup leaders shared their playbooks:
Satya Chakravarthy, CEO and co-founder of ePlane Company, warned that easy seed money can be risky if there's no solid business model behind it.
Naga Bharath Daka, co-founder of Skyroot Aerospace, said being tech-ready was key to winning investor trust (something Skyroot focused on before its launches).
Pixxel's Kshitij Khandelwal, co-founder of Pixxel, talked about scaling up satellite imaging after landing a record $100 million in space tech funding.
Meanwhile, Swapnil Jain, co-founder of Ather Energy, explained how going public made things more transparent for investors and helped build confidence in their future.