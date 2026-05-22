Deepa Jewellers gets SEBI approval for ₹250 cr IPO Business May 22, 2026

Deepa Jewellers, based in Hyderabad, just got Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approval to launch its initial public offering (IPO).

The plan includes issuing new shares worth ₹250 crore and selling up to 1.18 crore shares held by promoters Ashish Agarwal and Seema Agarwal.

Founded in 2016, the company is known for its hallmarked gold jewelry and operates mainly across South India.