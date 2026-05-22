Deepa Jewellers gets SEBI approval for ₹250 cr IPO
Business
Deepa Jewellers, based in Hyderabad, just got Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approval to launch its initial public offering (IPO).
The plan includes issuing new shares worth ₹250 crore and selling up to 1.18 crore shares held by promoters Ashish Agarwal and Seema Agarwal.
Founded in 2016, the company is known for its hallmarked gold jewelry and operates mainly across South India.
Deepa Jewellers uses outsourced manufacturing
They work with 40 skilled artisans using an outsourced manufacturing model, offering everything from gold waistbands and machine-cut bangles to necklaces and rings.
Deepa also handles silver jewelry, gemstones, and gold bars.
By late 2025, their diverse lineup served over 300 customers, including big retail chains and local stores, across India.