Deepa Jewellers raises ₹138cr from anchor investors before IPO

Deepa Jewellers just pulled in ₹138 crore from big-name anchor investors ahead of its IPO, which opens September 1.

Shares were picked up at ₹177 each by the likes of Motilal Oswal Finvest, Tata Mutual Fund, and Citi Group Global Markets Mauritius.

If you're interested, you can subscribe until September 3, and the shares are set to hit BSE and NSE on September 8.