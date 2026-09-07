Deepa Jewellers to debut Tuesday with expected ₹200.5 per share

Deepa Jewellers is making its stock market debut on Tuesday, 8 September, and excitement is already building.

The IPO's gray market premium sits at ₹23.5, hinting at a likely listing price of ₹200.5 per share, 13.28% higher than the top-end offer price of ₹177.

Allotments wrapped up on Friday, 4 September, so shares should land in demat accounts today, with refunds also being processed.