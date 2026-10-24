Deepinder Goyal launches early-access waitlist for Temple wearable priced ₹85,000
Business
Zomato's Deepinder Goyal has opened the early-access waitlist for Temple, a brain-monitoring wearable priced at ₹85,000.
If you're curious, you can join the early access waitlist by signing up on Temple's website.
Those picked get to try it out first and share their feedback.
Temple wearable tracks brain oxygen, flow
Temple tracks your brain's blood flow and oxygen levels and comes with a lifetime health platform subscription plus medical-grade adhesive tapes.
Each device is custom-made and delivered within three months of ordering.
Goyal, who stepped down as Eternal CEO in February, plans to deliver limited launch editions by the end of 2026.