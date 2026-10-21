Deepinder Goyal opens Temple forehead tracker preorder November 1
Zomato's Deepinder Goyal is launching Temple, a forehead-worn health tracker, with preorders for Batch 1 kicking off November 1.
The device measures blood flow to your brain (called BrainFlow) and is hand-made to order.
Shipments start in early 2027, arriving within three months of purchase, though pricing and the number of units planned for the first batch are still under wraps.
Forehead sensor measures BrainFlow Entropy score
Unlike the usual wrist trackers, Temple sits on your forehead and uses light sensors to track changes in brain blood flow.
It gives you an Entropy score (from one to 250) that reflects your body's overall load.
You'll get color options, including limited editions like Real Jade and Deep Blue, and Goyal has raised $54 million for Temple.
More details on price and availability are coming soon.