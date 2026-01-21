Deepinder Goyal steps down as CEO of Eternal; Albinder Dhindsa to take over

Deepinder Goyal is stepping down as CEO of Eternal Ltd from February 1, 2026. The announcement came on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, with Albinder Dhindsa—currently Blinkit's CEO—set to fill his shoes.

Why bother? Goyal says Eternal should remain focused and disciplined while exploring new areas of growth that are relevant to its current line of business, and that he is personally drawn to significantly higher-risk exploration and experimentation that are better pursued outside a public company.

The company just posted solid Q3 results: ₹16,315 crore in revenue and a ₹102 crore profit.

Who's the new boss? Albinder Dhindsa is Blinkit's CEO and has led it through major growth—even after being asked to step down twice during leadership changes.

Now, he's moving up to lead Eternal itself.