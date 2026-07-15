Deepinder Goyal to launch Temple with peer-reviewed studies, metabolic tracking
Business
Deepinder Goyal, the Zomato co-founder, is gearing up to launch his new wearable, Temple, in the next six to 12 months.
Priced at roughly ₹1 lakh, Temple promises real-time tracking of your body's metabolic rate.
To back up its health claims, Goyal says peer-reviewed studies will be released at launch.
Temple uses entropy for health insights
Instead of just counting steps or heartbeats, Temple uses a biomarker called entropy to give you insights into stress, recovery, sleep, and your overall metabolic health.
There's already huge buzz: more than 100,000 people have applied for early access to just 100 units! Even sports stars like PV Sindhu have been spotted wearing it.
Goyal hints that more features and official approvals could be on the way as Temple evolves.