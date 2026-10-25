Deepinder Goyal's Temple opens November 1 for preorders, ships 2027
Temple, a new brain-tracking wearable, opens for preorders on November 1, 2026, but you will need patience.
Deliveries will not start until early 2027 because each device is handmade and takes about three months to build.
CEO Deepinder Goyal says this slow process is all about quality and making sure users get personalized service as he explores the biotech space.
Temple costs ₹85,000, tracks brain activity
Temple costs 85,000 rupees and comes in six colors (like Real Jade and Purple Funk).
It's a small pill-shaped gadget that sticks to your temple with single-use adhesive, so you can even wear it while running or swimming.
Using BrainFlow tech, it tracks brain signals tied to blood flow and cognitive function, plus gives you an Entropy score to help understand your stress and recovery levels.
It's not for medical diagnosis but aims to help you keep tabs on your wellness in daily life.