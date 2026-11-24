DeepSeek, which is preparing for a possible initial public offering next year, is estimated to be valued at around $86 billion after its latest fundraising. The company raised approximately 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) in the latest round.

Despite his stake in the Hangzhou-based company declining from 81.65% in June to 67.4%, Liang's wealth now exceeds that of OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.