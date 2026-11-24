DeepSeek founder's wealth triples to $55 billion
What's the story
Liang Wenfeng, the founder of Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) start-up DeepSeek, has become the world's richest creator of AI models. His net worth has surged to an estimated $55 billion after a fundraising round for his company. Liang holds a 67.4% stake in DeepSeek and his wealth has more than tripled since January this year, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index data.
Market comparison
DeepSeek preparing for possible initial public offering next year
DeepSeek, which is preparing for a possible initial public offering next year, is estimated to be valued at around $86 billion after its latest fundraising. The company raised approximately 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) in the latest round.
Despite his stake in the Hangzhou-based company declining from 81.65% in June to 67.4%, Liang's wealth now exceeds that of OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.
Company evolution
Liang's fortune is more than double that of Brockman
Liang founded DeepSeek in 2023 as an offshoot of the AI research unit inside Zhejiang High-Flyer Asset Management, a hedge fund he co-founded with two university classmates.
His fortune is more than double that of OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman, whose net worth was about $25.5 billion on Friday.
Anthropic's Dario Amodei was worth about $22 billion at the end of last week following his firm's listing.
Investor interest
Five other Chinese billionaires have invested in DeepSeek
Corporate records compiled by Qichacha have revealed personal investments in DeepSeek by at least five other Chinese billionaires.
Among them is Robin Zeng, founder of battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology, who has acquired a 0.18% stake in DeepSeek worth about $154.6 million.
Nongfu Spring founder Zhong Shanshan, who participated in an earlier funding round, holds a 0.08% stake now worth $70.6 million.