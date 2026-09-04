DeepSeek to deploy 160,000 Huawei chips to curb NVIDIA reliance

DeepSeek, an AI startup from China, is planning to set up one of the largest known clusters of Huawei AI chips by deploying at least 160,000 Huawei chips at a new data center in Inner Mongolia.

The big goal? Help China rely less on San Jose, California-based NVIDIA chips, especially since those are now harder to get because of export restrictions.

But there's a catch: DeepSeek's order could be delayed for more than a year due to chip shortages and high demand.