Definium Therapeutics's DT120 LSD eased GAD after single 100-microgram dose

DT120 works fast: relief kicked in within two days and stuck around through the whole study.

Side effects were mild to moderate and mostly showed up on the day of dosing, with no rise in suicidal thoughts.

Unlike typical medications that you have to take regularly, DT120 is designed as a single-dose treatment during a supervised session.

This is especially exciting since no new drug has been approved for the condition in nearly two decades, offering fresh hope for millions living with chronic anxiety.