Definium's LSD-based DT120 eases depression and sparks 50% stock surge

DT120 designed to activate serotonin receptors

DT120 is designed to activate serotonin receptors in the brain: basically, it's using LSD science to tackle depression.

The trial included 149 adults with major depressive disorder, and most side effects were mild or moderate, with no serious safety concerns.

Needham analyst Ami Fadia called the results "unprecedented," noting DT120 outperformed Johnson & Johnson's Spravato at six weeks compared to Spravato's results at four weeks.

With another trial underway and FDA submission plans coming up, Definium's shares have soared 174% this year.

Looks like a lot of people are hopeful about this new approach to treating depression.