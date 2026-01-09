Defrail Technologies IPO: Key details at a glance
Defrail Technologies is opening its IPO on the BSE SME platform from January 9 to 13, 2026, aiming to raise ₹13.77 crore.
They're offering 18.6 lakh fresh shares with a price band of ₹70-74 each (face value ₹10).
The minimum investment for retail investors is about ₹2.36 lakh for 3,200 shares.
What does Defrail Technologies actually do?
The company makes rubber parts and components—think hoses, profiles, and molded pieces—for cars, trains, and defense establishments.
Born in April 2024 from the merger of two established firms (one dating back to 1980), Defrail runs two plants in Faridabad and mainly supplies automotive clients and government clients like Indian Railways.
Quick facts: Money & listing dates
In FY25, Defrail pulled in ₹62.22 crore revenue with a net profit of ₹3.42 crore; borrowings stood at ₹11.78 crore as of September '25.
The stock lists on January 16, with gray market buzz showing an ~8% premium over the top price band right now.