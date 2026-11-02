DeHaat revenue falls nearly 10% to ₹2,715cr, net loss ₹224cr
DeHaat, a major agritech startup, saw its revenue fall by nearly 10% to ₹2,715 crore in fiscal 2026 as it shifted focus to building its own brands for better margins and price control.
But this move came at a cost: the company's net loss grew to ₹224 crore from last year's ₹201 crore.
India supplies 83% of DeHaat revenue
Most of DeHaat's money (83%) still comes from India, with the sale of agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and other farm-related products, accounting for about 19% of its operating revenue.
The rest comes from selling farm produce and smaller international markets like the UK and the Middle East.
Even after cutting costs on materials and employee benefits, these savings couldn't cover the dip in sales.
DeHaat return on capital minus 53.9%
Despite trimming overall expenses by over 8%, DeHaat ended up with a negative return on capital of minus 53.9%.
The company's big shift may take time to pay off.
Right now, losses are growing while revenues shrink.