Dehradun to host ET Make in India SME Regional Summit

Expect a keynote address and a "Make in the mountains" panel with experts like Geeta Khanna (FICCI FLO) and Saurabh Agarwal (HAB Pharma). There's also a fireside chat on MSME growth from IDBI Bank and a startup mini-panel featuring founders from Flux Motors and KIWI. It's all about sharing real strategies for growing businesses here.

Why this summit matters for MSMEs in Uttarakhand

Backed by big names like the Ministry of MSMEs, BSE, Canon, and others, this summit is part of a larger series across India.

The goal: make expert advice, funding tips, and networking easier for young entrepreneurs and small business owners in Uttarakhand.

If you're thinking about building something here—or just curious about how local businesses are leveling up—this is worth keeping an eye on.