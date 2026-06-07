Delhi 14.2kg LPG rises to ₹942 after ₹29 increase
Business
LPG just got pricier again. From this week, a 14.2-kilogram domestic cylinder in Delhi will cost you ₹942, up by ₹29 from before.
This is the second hike in three months: the last one was a hefty ₹60 jump back in March, mostly thanks to global supply issues linked to the West Asia conflict.
State-run retailers lost about ₹703 pre-hike
State-run fuel retailers were actually losing about ₹703 on every LPG cylinder sold before this hike, mainly because energy prices worldwide keep rising and crude oil costs are all over the place.
Even with these price bumps, oil companies say they're still selling petrol and diesel at a loss, so for now, higher prices are sticking around.