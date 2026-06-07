Delhi 14.2kg LPG rises to ₹942 after ₹29 increase Business Jun 07, 2026

LPG just got pricier again. From this week, a 14.2-kilogram domestic cylinder in Delhi will cost you ₹942, up by ₹29 from before.

This is the second hike in three months: the last one was a hefty ₹60 jump back in March, mostly thanks to global supply issues linked to the West Asia conflict.