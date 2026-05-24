Delhi airport to phase out Terminal 2 by 2033

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) plans to phase out the nearly four-decade-old Terminal 2 (T2) by 2033. The decision comes as part of a major expansion plan for Terminal 3 (T3), which will accommodate future passenger traffic. DIAL, a GMR Airports subsidiary, is considering building a fifth pier at T3. This new addition, Pier E, would have the capacity to handle an estimated 12 million passengers annually, roughly equal to T2's current capacity.

Transition plan Transition to Pier E will lead to T2's closure Once Pier E is operational, all domestic flights currently operating from T2 will be shifted to this new addition at T3. This transition will eventually lead to the closure of T2. "T2 can be used for a maximum of six to seven more years, and then it will have to be abandoned," GBS Raju, Chairman of GMR Airports, told TOI. He added that the future use of the T2 site would depend on traffic growth.

Future developments Expansion part of new master plan for Delhi airport The expansion plan is part of a new master plan for Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. It includes the construction timeline for Pier E and the introduction of an automated people mover, or air train, expected to be operational within 30 months. DIAL is consulting airlines before finalizing this timeline as carriers reassess fleet expansion plans amid global supply chain disruptions affecting aircraft deliveries from Airbus and Boeing.

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Crisis effects Cautious approach due to geopolitical factors The ongoing conflict in West Asia and rising oil prices have further clouded aviation demand forecasts. This has led to a more cautious approach toward long-term infrastructure planning. "The master plan will be aligned with airlines' strategy. Due to the West Asia crisis, it is taking a little longer to finalize the plan," Raju told TOI.

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