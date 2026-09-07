Delhi approves start-up and incubation policy, pledges ₹400cr+ 5-year support
Delhi approved the Delhi Start-up and Incubation Policy, with more than ₹400 crore committed over five years to help young people turn their ideas into real businesses.
Over the next five years, this plan will reach universities, colleges, polytechnics, ITIs, and even government schools, making it easier for students in the listed universities, colleges, polytechnics, ITIs, and government schools to get started.
Delhi offers institutions 1-time incubator grants
Eligible institutions can get one-time grants to set up or upgrade incubation centers: think spaces with infrastructure and institutional support to guide your startup journey.
Plus, there's a new annual Delhi Start-up Youth Festival in the works to connect young innovators, educational institutions, start-ups, investors, industry representatives, and policymakers.
As Chief Minister Rekha Gupta put it, the government would work to ensure that young people receive the support required to transform their ideas into successful start-ups.