Delhi cuts aviation fuel VAT to 7% after cabinet meeting
Business
Delhi just dropped the VAT on aviation fuel from 25% to 7%. The idea? Make life a bit easier for airlines and hopefully bring down flight prices for everyone.
This decision came out of a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, with officials saying it's all about giving some relief to both airlines and travelers.
Delhi aims to keep fares affordable
With global fuel prices bouncing around thanks to ongoing conflicts in West Asia, Delhi's move is meant to help airlines handle rising costs.
This is meant to help airlines handle rising costs and keep air travel affordable for passengers, even when things get unpredictable internationally.