Delhi gold gains ₹2,000 to ₹154,800 as US dollar weakens
Business
Gold just got pricier in Delhi. Prices rose ₹2,000 on Thursday, now hitting ₹154,800 for 10gm of pure gold.
This surge is mainly thanks to global market shifts and a weaker US dollar.
If you're tracking prices, that's up from ₹152,800 earlier.
Silver up globally, down in Delhi
Analysts say the weaker US dollar and lower US Treasury yields are making gold more attractive right now.
Saumil Gandhi from HDFC Securities mentioned that bargain buying at key price points also helped steady things after recent dips.
Interestingly, while global silver prices went up, silver actually got cheaper in Delhi today.