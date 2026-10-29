Delhi: Gold ₹1.46 lakh per 10g steady, silver up ₹500/kg

Experts say gold is stuck in a wait-and-watch mode because international trends are all over the place right now.

Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities, mentioned that global signals are mixed and buyers are being cautious.

The US Fed's tough stance is keeping gold from rising much, even though things like lower oil prices usually help out.

Globally, both gold and silver actually dipped on Thursday, but Vedika Narvekar, Research Analyst- Commodities & Currencies, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd. pointed out that firm crude oil prices, uncertainty around the Fed's policy path, and equity-market liquidations are adding to volatility, although geopolitical risks and central-bank buying may offer support, she said.